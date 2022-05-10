Orem man arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend

OREM, Utah — An Orem man was arrested in the early morning on Tuesday after police say he killed his girlfriend.

Luis Manuel Vargas Lopez, 27, was facing charges of murder, obstruction of justice, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

According to arrest documents, first responders were called to 1079 North 185 West around 8:30 p.m. Monday, on a report of a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Officers noted that they noticed significant injuries to her face and a puncture wound above her left eyebrow.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her boyfriend, Vargas Lopez, and another man were at the scene and spoke with the police. Vargas Lopez and the victim had been together about six years and had two children together, police said.

Vargas Lopez allegedly told police he and his girlfriend had an argument earlier that day and he left the home. When he returned later, he found her "slumped over in a chair next to a bottle of floor cleaner," according to the affidavit.

However, police said detectives recovered video from a nearby doorbell camera that showed Vargas Lopez only left the residence for 12 minutes, and not hours as he had stated.

Based on the condition of the woman's body, police estimated she had been dead since about 4 p.m., several hours before Vargas Lopez's friend called 911.

Vargas Lopez was arrested and booked into jail.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence there are ways to get help.

Call the confidential Utah Domestic Violence Coalition 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.