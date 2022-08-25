Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest

OREM, Utah — The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.

In a release sent Thursday afternoon, the department said that during a review of the arrest of teacher Andrew Walsh, "it came to light that our agency failed to notify Alpine School District in a timely manner."

Walsh was arrested after admitting to police that he exchanged nude photos with the 16-year-old who he knew was a minor. He also told investigators that he had set up a meeting with the boy.

The boy's father contacted police after finding the images and sexually explicit conversations on his son's phone.

It's not known if Walsh was allowed to be in the classroom with students between when he spoke with police and when the Alpine School District was informed of his admission.

Walsh, who has been with the district since 2016, was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Orem police said it is examining its procedures to makes sure school administrators are made away of incidents as soon as possible.