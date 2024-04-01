Pair of men accused of kidnapping, seriously injuring man in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Two men were arrested in Sandy on Sunday after a man escaped from an apartment with serious injuries and claimed he had been kidnapped.

Malachi Bobo, 19, and Justin McCrory, 24, were arrested on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges, both first-degree felonies and one count each of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Arresting documents state the men kidnapped and tied up a male victim in his 20s in the area of 900 East and 9000 South.

Using a baseball bat, the men allegedly beat the victim to the point of him losing consciousness periodically. The man told police he would gain consciousness and awake to find the two men punching and kicking him as he was tied up, documents state.

The men brought the victim to an apartment where they punched him, burned him with cigarettes and a lighter, beat him on the body and head with a bat and stabbed him, arresting documents state.

Eventually, the victim heard Bobo and McCrory say that he "was dead and that they would leave for now and return later to see what they should do about [the victim's] body."

The male victim was not dead and escaped to get help from a neighbor as his cellphone and wallet had been stolen.

Sandy Police told FOX 13 News a resident called authorities when the man pounded on their door and said he had been kidnapped.

The man has visible markings that showed the extent of his injuries as well as a bad head injury that required hospitalization, police said.

The victim helped police identify which apartment he had been held in and pointed out Bobo and McCrory as those responsible for his injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine why the man was kidnapped as well as any connection between the victim and suspects.

Bobo and McCrory were booked into jail where they are being held without bail.