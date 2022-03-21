Park City School District charged with not reporting child abuse

PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Attorney's Office on Monday filed criminal charges against the Park City School District for failure to report child abuse.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the three misdemeanor charges arise from an ongoing investigation by the Park City Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's Office, and the county attorney's office.

During an Oct. 2019 meeting with the parent of a student, the school district was first alerted to the child possibly being abused. After the meeting, no report was made to law enforcement or Child Protective Services.

Last November, a medical professional treating the child in connection to the 2019 incident reported the allegation to law enforcement, who "immediately visited the school to check on the child," the report said.

Individuals are required by state law to report allegations of child abuse to appropriate authorities, such as the police or child and family services. According to the county attorney's office, the school system is being charged as a party.

When asked about the 2019 incident, the Park City School District superintendent told the Division of Child and Family Services that the case had been resolved, but did not know if it had ever been reported. Evidence obtained by a subpoena showed that the district had not investigated the abuse allegations.

“Parents and the public need to be aware that if an allegation of child abuse or neglect was reported to Park City School District schools in the past, that allegation may not have been reported to the proper authorities and may not have been properly investigated,” the county attorney’s office said in a statement.