Patriot Front member pleads guilty to child pornography charges in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man arrested last year in Idaho with members of a white nationalist group has admitted to possessing child pornography.

Jared M. Boyce, 28, of Springville, pleaded guilty in a Utah court last month to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a misdemeanor count of dealing in material harmful to a minor. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday in Provo.

Boyce was among 31men associated with the group Patriot Front arrested last year near a gay pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and the child pornography case appears to be an outgrowth of what happened there.

Court records say the FBI searched Boyce’s phone a month after the Idaho arrests and found images depicting children in sex acts. Boyce, the court document say, admitted to an investigator he possessed the images in Utah County and to sending a sexually-explicit photo of his gentiles to a 16-year-old girl.

Boyce has been in the Utah County jail since March 10, according to an online roster. Meanwhile, he is still charged in with a misdemeanor count of criminal conspiracy in Kootenai County, Idaho.

He was among six Utah men charged there. Only one, Alexander Sisenstein, has been convicted. He pleaded guilty in November to a count of disturbing the peace. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation and a $500 fine