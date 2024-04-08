Pleasant Grove man faces attempted murder, kidnapping charges in revenge scheme

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove man faces multiple charges after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and took her to his house, then lured another man there with plans to shoot him in front of the former girlfriend.

Benny Roy Brownfield, 20 faces kidnapping and attempted murder charges after he schemed to shoot the man, his housemate, who witnesses said had been "hooking up" with the ex-girlfriend at a bar in Lehi.

Brownfield first lured his ex-girlfriend to a location in Lehi, where he forced her to leave her car and phone, taking her at knifepoint into his truck and stating that he had a gun, but that she would be safe if she did as directed.

He told her he was going to shoot the man she was with in Lehi in front of her when they returned to his house.

When the man arrived at the house on the pretense of picking up his cell phone, he was assaulted multiple times by Brownfield, but escaped the house with his mother, who had broken up the fight.

Brownfield then went searching for a gun and found a rifle belonging to this father.

After pointing the gun at a female housemate, he fired into the car where the man and his mother sat.

When police arrived, the female housemate had escaped was able to tell them what had transpired at the house, and and they found Brownfield in his backyard, where he surrendered.

Because Brownfield is a "restricted person" because of a protective order for violence against a former fiancee and is viewed as a threat to public safety, he is being held without bail.