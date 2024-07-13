Police are looking for thief that broke into Cathedral of the Madeleine, stole relic

SALT LAKE CITY — The Diocese of Salt Lake City is working with police to recover a relic after being stolen from the Cathedral of the Madeleine Wednesday morning. A $1,000 reward is being offered for its return.

FOX 13 News

The theft was discovered at 7 a.m. by a cathedral staff found the broken reliquary on the floor.

According to Father Martin Diaz, rector of the cathedral, this appears to be an act of theft, not of vandalism.

“This was a person looking for something of value to sell,” Fr. Diaz said. “It is likely that he picked up the reliquary, but once he got it off the shelf could not hold it, as it is very heavy. Once it was broken open, he took the one thing that appeared sellable.”

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for the return of the relic, or for information leading to its return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fr. Diaz at (602) 318-5555.