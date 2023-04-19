Police chase ends in arrest after traveling through Utah, Salt Lake counties

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A police chase that began in Spanish Fork and ended in Taylorsville Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of a man on "multiple felony charges."

Payson City Police report that the incident began at 2 p.m. when a woman reported that her ex went to her home and threatened to kill her that morning.

As the threat was a violation of a protective order, officers tried to find the man at a previous address and work but could not locate him.

Later that night, the woman who reported the violation was in Spanish Fork when the man located her and began to chase her in a vehicle, officials report.

The man tried to ram the victim's vehicle and box her in before she called for help.

When officers arrived, the suspect did not yield to police and a pursuit was initiated, police said.

Several law enforcement agencies, along with the Department of Public Safety helicopter, assisted in the pursuit that eventually came to an end in Taylorsville.

When in Taylorsville, the male suspect tried to run away before he was located and taken into custody about an hour after the chase began.

The suspect, although not identified by Payson police officials, will be booked into the Utah County Jail on "multiple felony charges."

"Payson Police would like to thank all agencies involved in locating and taking this individual into custody," a release reads in part.