Ogden grocery store owner shot, killed

OGDEN, Utah — A popular Ogden store owner was shot and killed during an altercation with an unknown suspect late Sunday.

Police say 65-year-old Satnam Singh was killed during the incident at the Super Grocery convenience store at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., which he owned.

On Tuesday, police announced that they detained a "person of interest" in connection with the fatal shooting. The individual was not identified publicly, and no further information was released.

"[Singh] really was a pillar to this community," said Kate Hambric, who lives next door to the convenience store. "He really was. So many people knew him."

Hambric has known Singh since she first moved to the area almost 20 years ago. She says he took the time to get to know everyone in the neighborhood.

"He knew my husband, and even after my husband passed away and I'd go in, he'd always ask me, 'how are you doing?'" Hambric added with a tear in her eye. "[He'd] tell me how much my husband meant to him, and 'he was a nice man,' and he'd always ask me about my granddaughter when she used to live with us."

An investigation claims the shooter entered the store and spoke with Singh for a short period of time before firing at the owner. Singh later died of his injuries.

Police later released surveillance footage showing the suspect:

The suspect appears to be 16-25 years old, according to OPD. They were wearing a blue surgical mask, black gloves, a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie, black sweat-type pants with white lettering on the left leg, and dark-colored shoes.

The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended. Police do not have a motive for the shooting, and they ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact detectives at 801-629-8228.

"If you observe the suspect, please do not make contact and dial 911," the department cautioned.

Those who knew Singh and shopped at his store stopped by throughout the day to pay tribute. Flowers could be seen attached to one of the doors of the store, and a candlelight vigil was held outside the store Monday night.

"It's going to be heartbreaking, you know? Because everybody went into this store," said area resident Bonnie Adams. "It didn't matter what time of day it was he would stay open until late and open up early in the morning, you know? It's going to be hard."