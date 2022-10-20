Police cracking down on catalytic converter thefts across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Police agencies across Utah are cracking down on thieves who are stealing catalytic converters from under vehicles to make some quick cash.

A replacement for a catalytic converter is not cheap - in fact, it can cost a car owner several hundred dollars to fix.

FOX 13 News rode along with agents from the Utah Attorney General's Office to see how police and detectives are working together to try and stop this problem.

The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission device located underneath a vehicle.

The devices contain small amounts of super expensive precious metals, making them a tempting target for thieves.

Some thieves work in organized teams to steal the converters. One person serves as a lookout and someone else cuts the converter off the vehicle. Then, they take it to a location in exchange for some quick cash.

Agents made several arrests on Wednesday for crimes related to catalytic converter thefts.

Special Agent James Russell told FOX 13 News that of the arrests they made, all have one similar quality.

"Especially the ones we arrested today, all heroin users," explained Russell. "So that's why they're going out cutting these and trying to get sold to the fence to get the quick dollar to be able to go take to take care of their fix their habit. And that's probably going to be the majority of the cutters are going to be in that same situation. They're cutting them to get the quick fix."

Investigators from multiple police agencies say they're dealing with a similar uptick in the theft of catalytic converters.

Later Thursday, the Unified Police Department will be conducting a press event with some tips for vehicle owners on how you might be able to protect yourself from being a victim.