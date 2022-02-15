Police identify 6 suspects in Salt Lake City homicide from 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday announced they had identified six suspects in the 2019 homicide case of a 27-year-old Salt Lake City woman.

FOX 13 News A framed photo of Kathryn Blaire Leavitt on display during a news conference at SLCPD headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Kathryn Blaire Leavitt was found dead in her apartment on Redwood Road in the summer of 2019. Police initially believed the homicide was the result of a robbery attempt gone wrong.

According to police records, on the morning of July 27, someone kicked down the door of Leavitt's apartment and shot her in the head.

For nearly three years no arrests were made and her case went unsolved. However, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced six newly discovered suspects Tuesday.

FOX 13 News Blaire Leavitt's mother addresses local media during a news conference at SLCPD headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

During the update, Capt. Victor Siebeneck said they believed all six suspects were present during, or had some role in the crime, but only one of them is responsible for pulling the trigger that caused Leavitt's death. None of them have yet to be charged with a crime.

The suspects named were:

Katoa Pahulu

Lachelle Fiefia

Mapilivai Laulea

Timote Fonua

Tevita Kofutua

Sunia Cavazos



Capt. Siebeneck said some of the suspects may be in Utah or California and asked the public to contact the department with any leads about their whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 801-799-3000. Callers can remain anonymous.