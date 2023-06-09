Watch Now
Police investigating after shots fired near athletic facility

Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 09, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police said a street sign was shot as a result of multiple shots being fired outside of an athletic facility Thursday night.

The incident happened outside of the Salt Lake City Regional Athletic Complex on Rose Park Lane.

At around 9:20 p.m. shots were fired in the area and then a second round of shots were fired shortly after.

Officers responded and found multiple shell casings in the area as well as a street sign that was shot one time.

Two crime scenes were identified as part of the incident, officials report.

Little information is known about who fired the shots but witnesses told police a white sedan drove away from the area southbound after the shots were fired.

The crime lab responded to help document the scene and a motive is unknown.

