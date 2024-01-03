Police investigating homicide at Salt Lake City community center

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a person found dead inside a community center Wednesday morning as a possible homicide.

After receiving reports of an unresponsive person inside "A Place for Your Stuff" located at 502 West 300 South, officers arrived at 11:18 a.m. and discovered the person was dead.

No arrests have been made, though it's believed there is no imminent danger to the community. The identity of the person has not yet been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-1636.

This is the first homicide investigation of 2024 in Salt Lake City with 16 total homicides occurring in 2023.