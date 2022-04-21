Police: Teen shot in West Jordan drive-by, 3 in custody

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A teen girl was shot several times during a drive-by early Thursday morning in West Jordan, according to police. Three teen boys are in custody.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. in the area of 8200 South block of 1640 West.

First responders took the 17-year-old victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her lower extremities. While investigating the incident, officers spotted a possible suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle refused to stop and fled from officers and they chased. During the chase, the vehicle tires were spiked, and three male teen suspects were taken safely into custody near 7100 W Utah Highway 201. The ages of the suspects were 14, 16, and 17.

Detectives are working to determine if these suspects were involved in the drive-by shooting.

This is an active scene and as more information becomes available, it will be released.