Police looking for car used after windows were shot out in Capitol Hills neighborhood

Posted at 4:59 PM, Nov 17, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Police have released photos of what they believe was the car used when several vehicles and windows were shot out by the driver with a BB gun Friday morning near 700 North East Capitol Boulevard.

Investigators estimate a total of $10,000 in property was destroyed or damaged during the incident. The investigation began at 6:16 a.m. Friday when a community member reported their car's window had been shot out with a BB gun.

Officers received surveillance footage from one of the businesses that captured a car that is currently believed to be involved with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 801-799-3000.

