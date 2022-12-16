Police looking for group of teens who assaulted store employee at Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for help to identify a group of teens who allegedly assaulted a store employee at the Gateway Mall, causing multiple injuries.

The assault happened on Friday, November 25 at 6:28 p.m., police said.

A 38-year-old man, who was employed by a store at the Gateway Mall, was attacked and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

He has since been treated and released.

An investigation revealed the group got into an argument with the man and surrounded him before attacking him.

Police said that before assaulting the employee, the group was escorted off the premises of another downtown mall for reportedly causing a disturbance.

Names and ages of the suspects are not known, police said and detectives are seeking tips from the public to help identify the group members.

The case is being investigated as an Aggravated Assault with a Riot enhancement because of the large number of people involved in the group, police said.

If you recognize one of the individuals pictured above or you have information about the case, call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-232961.