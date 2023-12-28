Police looking for porch pirate who stole child's Christmas gift

PRICE, Utah — Detectives in Price are searching for a porch pirate who they say snatched a Christmas present intended for a child just before the holiday.

Police posted on social media saying they believe the person is a female and a photo shows them in a red jacket and a black hat.

Price City Police Department

Though an exact timeline of the thievery was not made available, police said it happened just before Christmas.

A present meant for a child was sitting on the porch and the suspect grabbed it before taking off, police reported.

If you have information or know who the involved individual may be, officials encourage you to contact Detective Rigby at 435-636-3190 or call dispatch at 435-637-0890 and reference case #20231406.