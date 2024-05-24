Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police looking for victim of carjacking by accused killer of Santaquin officer

Police looking for victim of carjacking by accused killer of Santaquin officer
FOX 13 News
Police looking for victim of carjacking by accused killer of Santaquin officer
Posted at 8:28 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 22:29:58-04

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Police are asking the public for help identifying a victim of a carjacking in Santaquin who may have information related to the man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hoover.

Security footage at a local Santaquin shortly after Sergeant Bill Hooser was killed shows a male suspect attempting to take a car at the gas pumps while the driver was putting gas in the car.

Police say the footage appears to show a verbal exchange between the owner of the car and the suspect.

That driver was using a crutch to walk, had a ponytail and was driving a silver sedan.

Anyone who might have information to help identify this person is asked to call the Utah County Sheriff's Office at 801-851-4010 or email them at justing@utahcounty.gov

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere