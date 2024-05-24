Police looking for victim of carjacking by accused killer of Santaquin officer

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Police are asking the public for help identifying a victim of a carjacking in Santaquin who may have information related to the man accused of killing Sgt. Bill Hoover.

Security footage at a local Santaquin shortly after Sergeant Bill Hooser was killed shows a male suspect attempting to take a car at the gas pumps while the driver was putting gas in the car.

Police say the footage appears to show a verbal exchange between the owner of the car and the suspect.

That driver was using a crutch to walk, had a ponytail and was driving a silver sedan.

Anyone who might have information to help identify this person is asked to call the Utah County Sheriff's Office at 801-851-4010 or email them at justing@utahcounty.gov