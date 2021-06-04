Police looking for woman believed kidnapped in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman they believe was kidnapped Thursday night.

ShyLene “Shy” Mortensen was last seen at a 7-Eleven at 287 West 3300 South at around 9 p.m.

South Salt Lake Police spokesperson Danielle Croyle says Mortensen appears to have been taken against her will in an older-model gold Ford Explorer with two doors. Officials say the vehicle has a Utah license U68 8JG.

Authorities are also looking for Kayla Alanna Hauck, who they say is a person of interest in the case.

Police say Mortensen and a man met up with Hauck at a nearby Trax station before going to the 7-Eleven. While the man went inside to pay for gas, Hauck drove off with Mortensen in the back seat. She was heard screaming, “Stop! Stop.” Witnesses say Hauck told her to “Shut up!”

Mortensen was first reported missing on May 22 in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City. She has brown and blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5’4” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Mortensen also has tattoos of a marijuana leaf on her right shoulder and a peace sign on her back.

Kayla Hauck has long dark hair and is 5'8" and weighs roughly 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the South Salt Lake Police at (801) 840-4000