OREM, Utah — Orem police are looking for a suspect after a sexual assault incident was reported at the Orem Recreation Center Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 3:42 p.m., officers responded to a call of a sexual assault that occurred at the facility's changing rooms. The victim was able to get away but the identification of the suspect is still ongoing.

Police looking to identify suspect in sexual assault at Orem Recreation Center 448724410_856571996505010_7958022230346578248_n.jpg FOX 13 News 448761306_856572069838336_3059061365861020788_n.jpg FOX 13 News 448723038_856572053171671_1385979771294650242_n.jpg FOX 13 News

The suspect has a hand tattoo on the top of his right hand that appears to be a skull.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Orem Police Detective Williams via email at dmwilliams@orem.gov