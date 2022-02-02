Watch
Police: Man wanted for stabbing person at Salt Lake City apartment complex

Salt Lake City Police Department
Daniel Ethrington is wanted for allegedly stabbing someone at an apartment complex.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 02, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say they're looking for a man who's accused of stabbing someone at a Salt Lake City apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Daniel Etherington, 46, attacked a woman around 3:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near 1450 South west Temple, according to police. When the woman's boyfriend intervened, Etherington stabbed him multiple times.

Police said the woman and her boyfriend were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle by another person. The boyfriend was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on Etherington's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police immediately.

No further information was released as police continued their investigation.

