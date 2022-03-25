Police searching for 'dangerous' suspect after SWAT situation at motel in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a "dangerous" suspect after a SWAT situation at a motel in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

At 10:04 p.m. police said the SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were on scene of an "tactical incident" involving a person with a gun in a motel room at 1530 S. Main Street.

Nearly three hours later, police said, after getting a search warrant SWAT officers searched the room where the suspect was thought to be and the room was empty. However, officers recovered a gun.

SLCPD Salt Lake City police cruiser at the scene of a stand off Thursday March 24 2022

There were no reported injuries.

Police handed the case over to detectives who are searching for the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old John Fraire.

In a news release after the scene was cleared, police said, Fraire pointed a gun at two people outside the Main Street Motel then went into one of the motel rooms.

Officers set up a large containment area around the motel and began multiple attempts to communicate with Fraire. Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated several motel rooms.

Based on witness statements, officers said they had reasonable suspicion to believe Fraire was still inside the motel room.

They believed Fraire left the room before the police containment area was set up.

Police urged anyone in contact with Fraire to call 911.