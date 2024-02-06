Police searching for driver in Murray hit and run that killed bicyclist

MURRAY, Utah — Murray Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a bicyclist Monday night.

The identity of the male bicyclist was not made available as the family asked police to not release any details except for the fact he was a resident of the area in his 50s.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 1100 East 5600 South and investigators believe the man was traveling westbound on 5600 South when he was hit.

The man was taken to the hospital after being hit, which is where he died, police said.

Following the crash, the driver of a blue, Toyota hatchback that was involved did not stay at the scene. Now, police are searching for the car, which likely has front-end damage.

"It is likely the driver knew their vehicle struck something in the roadway," police said in a release.

Anyone who may have witnessed something in the area that may be important in the investigation or knows the driver involved in the crash is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number MR2024-3658.