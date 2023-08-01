Police searching for driver of stolen car responsible for hitting 2 people

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for tips as they attempt to locate at least three people who were in a stolen car and hit two people at an apartment complex.

The incident happened in the area of 400 North Pamela Way just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Officials report two men were standing in the driveway of an apartment complex when a stolen red Dodge Intrepid hit them.

Inside the stolen vehicle was a driver and at least two other people, who police believe are all juveniles. The group fled from the scene after the crash.

A 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old were both taken to the hospital and are both expected to survive.

Based on the investigation, police believe the driver of the stolen vehicle was speeding and lost control of the car, hitting the two men as well as a parked car.

Now, police are asking for tips on who the juveniles who were in the car may be. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #23-169345.