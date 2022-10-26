Possible I-15 road rage incident leads to fatal shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man was shot and killed in Sandy after a possible road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Wednesday.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the incident between two individuals began on the highway before the two men pulled off and got into a fight near 10640 South Holiday Park Drive.

During the altercation, one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man. The victim, only identified as being in his 40s, died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

It's not known if the two men knew each other before the incident.

Police say one person was taken into custody, but further details about the suspect were not made available as an investigation is now underway.

