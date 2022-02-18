Prosecutors reopen investigation into fatal police shooting of Zane James in Cottonwood Heights

Prosecutors have reopened a nearly 4-year-old police shooting investigation, six months after court documents revealed the Cottonwood Heights officer who fired had first intentionally caused the crash of an armed robbery suspect fleeing on a motorbike.

This is the first time District Attorney Sim Gill has formally reopened a police shooting case in his 12-year tenure as Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor.

The Salt Lake Tribune first reported the details of the crash last August, when Zane James’ family filed an amended lawsuit in federal court as part of their ongoing civil case against Cottonwood Heights Police Department. James, 19, died two days after he was shot.

His family alleges Officer Casey Davies used excessive force when he shot James in 2018 and that the department tried to cover it up, including by destroying video of the shooting. The department has denied these claims.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.