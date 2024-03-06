Provo parents arrested for chaining autistic child to bed

PROVO, Utah — A Provo mother and father were arrested and booked into jail Tuesday on child abuse charges after their autistic daughter was found chained to a bed in the home.

Emily Sorenson, 41, and Benajmin Sorensen, 46, were both arrested on one count each of abuse or neglect of a child with a disability, a third-degree felony.

The Provo Police Department stated the parents were arrested after officers visited the home and found an 8-year-old non-verbal child chained to a bed by their ankle.

Arresting documents detail the Utah Division of Child and Family Services visited the home and witnessed the couple's daughter chained to the top level of a bunk bed in the living room of the home.

Officers arrived and told Benjamin to unchain the child and, "he initially rebutted but then pulled a key from his pocket and unlocked the padlock," documents state. After the chain was removed, officers witnessed impressions on the child's skin from the tightness of the chain.

Benjamin agreed to speak with officers, admitting that this was not the first instance of the child being chained to the bed.

"He stated that every night for the last three months approximately, he would chain victim to the bed by the ankle from the approximate hours of 20:30 [8:30 p.m.] to 6:30 (10 hours)," arresting information reads.

Additionally, the father said when he and his wife, Emily, were gone from the home, they would chain their daughter to the bed and leave a key with an older child.

"During these times victim is mostly left unsupervised while chained," documents read.

Arresting information also notes that the parents had signed agreements after a previous incident agreeing to not chain up their child anymore.

Provo officials reported that a warrant was obtained to remove all five children living in the home.

The Sorensons were ordered to be released from the county jail on conditions including that they would appear for court proceedings and avoid contact with the victim(s).