Provo woman sentenced to six years in prison for role in romance scam

SALT LAKE CITY — Valentine's Day is around the corner, but romance scams can happen all year round.

On Tuesday, the final defendant charged in a two-year romance scam that cost victims over $6 million was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years' supervised release.

Nelly Idowu, 39, of Provo, Utah, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of money laundering conspiracy and two counts of money laundering in an online romance scam.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Idowu created fake online dating profiles to lure those looking for love, but then claimed she had an urgent financial need after an online "relationship" had been developed.

Most of the victims targeted were widowed and divorced women over 65-years-old who prosecutors said were often lonely after years of companionship and support.

Many of Idowu's victims suffered significant financial losses because of this scheme, with some losing their entire life savings.

“Scammers like Idowu know exactly how to prey on their victims’ vulnerabilities, and sadly, the financial and emotional consequences can be absolutely devastating,” said Shohini Sinha, Special Agent in Charge of the Salt Lake City FBI.

Codefendants Emmanuel Osaigbovo Adesotu, Nnamdi Joel Chukwu, and Julius Omene Fredrick were each previously convicted by guilty plea to a money laundering conspiracy.

Adesotu was sentenced to three years in prison, Fredrick was sentenced to 46 months’ imprisonment, and Chukwu was sentenced to a year in prison.

Each defendant was also ordered by the court to pay $6,444,787.16 in restitution jointly for the victims.

“Think twice before you share personal information online, be wary of online suitors who are quick to establish a relationship and gain your trust, and don’t send money to someone you’ve never met."

To report a possible romance scam, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.