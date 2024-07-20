Watch Now
Public asked to look for stolen trailer, ATV from Duchesne County

FOX 13 News
Posted at 8:10 PM, Jul 19, 2024

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Duchesne County Deputies are asking the public to look out for recently stolen recreational vehicles from the Reid's Ranch area.

The 2005 Vortex Toy Hauler trailer and 2014 Polaris RZR were stolen from the side of Reid's Ranch Road in Hanna, Utah sometime between July 7 and 18.

Courtesy Duchesne County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Duchesne County Sheriff's Office

The owner is offering a $2,000 reward for their safe return and all the belongings inside the trailer.

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts or other information that can lead to the return of the property is encouraged to contact our office 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch 435-738-2424.

