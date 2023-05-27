Public records give in-depth look into murder-suicide suspect's interactions with SLC Police

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been nearly two weeks since police say a Salt Lake neuropsychologist killed his teenage son before taking his own life.

FOX 13 News submitted a public records request shortly after the incident took place, looking to see if 49-year-old Parth Gandhi had any past interactions with the Salt Lake City Police Department. That request was fulfilled on Thursday.

The public records request showed that Gandhi had more than two dozen interactions with police, dating back to 2009 and as recent as February of this year.

Danielle Pollack, the policy manager with the National Family Violence Law Center at George Washington Law, says she feels the whole incident involving Gandhi killing his 16-year-old son, Om Gandhi, before taking his own life was preventable.

"This case was in litigation for over a decade. His mom brought substantial evidence of abuse and risk," said Pollack.

About a dozen of those incidents stemmed from a more than decade-long custody battle between Gandhi and his ex-wife, Leah Moses and their two children. This came after Moses filed for divorce from Gandhi in 2009, according to court records.

The first interaction Gandhi had with Salt Lake City Police was in 2009, when Moses reported a verbal incident against him to the police. The report came as Moses was moving out of the home they shared with their two children.

Near the end of 2011, the records show there was a custodial dispute reported.

That incident in particular shows that Moses told police that Gandhi was not turning over their two children, even though a temporary order issued in 3rd District Court stated that Moses was the custodial parent at that time.

The report went on to say that Gandhi was informed that if he didn't follow the court guidelines, he could be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor.

In October of 2015, the public records request details a harassment investigation reported by Moses against Gandhi. In that report, he stated that in the divorce decree, it mentioned in two separate areas that there be no contact between Moses and Gandhi, except when it pertained to their children.

The most recent interactions Gandhi had with Salt Lake City Police come in 2022 and in late February of this year.

The report from just three months ago was in regard to a rape investigation.

In that report, it details a female victim reporting that she was drugged and raped by Gandhi on two separate occasions in June of 2022.

The victim says Gandhi pretended to have prescription drugs at his house. While she was there, she told police that Gandhi fed her MDMA, marijuana, mushrooms and vodka. She went on to say in that same report that Gandhi injected her with ketamine, which made her go completely out.

In this interaction with police, the victim states a similar incident happened just days later. The victim told police she did not originally report either of those incidents because she was afraid of Gandhi and what he would do if he found out she was the one who called police.

The report concludes with the victim saying she ultimately felt she had to report the incidents because her friend reached out to her saying the same situation took place with someone else she knew.

"We just need a stronger response when someone's really at risk and there's, you know, signs of escalation and these are patterns that we recognize," said Pollack.

Pollack also spoke about the Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act, known as Kadyn's Law, a federal law that was enacted in 2022. It is named after a 7-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was killed by her father during court-ordered custody time.

She says it's a law that Moses has wanted to see Utah lawmakers take up and enact.