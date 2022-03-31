Purse snatchers targeting shoppers in Riverton, police say

RIVERTON, Utah — A group of thieves is targeting shoppers in the Riverton area, police warned on Thursday.

In a social media post, the Riverton Police Department said a group of two or three people had targeted shoppers at stores such as Petersons Fresh Market on the east side of town and TJ Maxx on the west side of town.

One person would distract a shopper and another would snatch a purse out of the distracted shopper's cart.

"Please be aware of this and be extra vigilant in keeping an eye on your purse, wallet or other valuables at all times while shopping," the statement said.

People were urged to report any theft to the Riverton Police Department at 801-840-4000.