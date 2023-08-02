Registered sex offender released after new child pornography arrest

ROY, Utah — A registered sex offender in Roy has been released from custody following a new arrest that found him to be in possession of pornographic images involving children.

Ryan Ingles, 50, was arrested Tuesday on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Roy Police Department was first notified about additional sexual images found on Amazon Photos back in May by the Utah Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. In all, there were 262 photos reported by Amazon.

According to the arrest documents, many of the photos in question showed naked young girls in compromising positions. In late July, an investigation into the Amazon account where the sexually explicit photos were stored led to Ingles' home in Roy.

On Monday, an officer and detective with Roy police went to Ingles' home where he admitted to owning the Amazon account, although he claimed to have been locked out and denied that the sexual images were his.

After serving a search warrant, police seized Ingles' phone which allegedly contained the child sex abuse images matching the ones provided by Amazon.

Despite pleading guilty to similar charges in 2014 which saw Ingles sentenced to 1-15 years in prison and fined $10,000, he was released from custody following this week's arrest after agreeing, among many conditions, to appear at all court proceedings and a promise to not commit any criminal offense.