Road rage incidents in Highland, Iron County lead to aggravated assault charges

HIGHLAND, Utah — Police arrested two men in separate incidents on road rage charges on the afternoon of December 27, one in Highland and another in Iron County, leaving the victims afraid for their lives.

In one incident, police arrested Brian Adams, 63, after a man on a motorcycle alleged that Adams forced him onto a sidewalk, "flipped him off," cursed at him, and then "waved a pistol four of five times" at him.

After interviewing the victim, police were able to find Adams leaving his home, and though he first denied using a firearm, police found a pistol on him that matched the description given by the victim.

After a witness also described seeing Adams "chasing a kid back and forth" in front of her home, forcing him to go on the sidewalk, police arrested Adams on aggravated assault charges.

He is being held without bail.

In a second incident, also occurring around 4 p.m. on December 27, the driver of an SUV aimed a pistol at the driver of a semi-truck, also "brake checking" in front of the truck, causing a crash when the truck was unable to stop in time.

Kerry Kennedy, 50, the driver of the SUV, at first denied pointing a gun at the truck driver, stating he only used his finger to point at him, but a search of his SUV uncovered a Glock that matched the description given by the truck driver.

Kennedy was also charged with aggravated assault and related charges and booked into Iron County jail.