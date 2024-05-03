Robbery suspect on the run after stealing $40k in jewelry, threatening employee with knife

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say stole an estimated $40,000 in jewelry from a local business and threatened an employee with a knife.

Video surveillance outside the store shows an employee tackling the suspect before he got away. Police report the thief threatened an employee with a knife while fleeing from the scene.

St. George Police Department

The robbery happened on Monday just after 5:30 p.m. at Jonny Roxx, located in The Promenade at Red Cliffs strip mall.

Officials report the suspect stole the jewelry and ran, eventually driving away in a newer model white Kia.

The man has a large scar on the left side of his head and is seen in photos with a dark suit, sunglasses, dark dress shirt and tie.

St. George Police Department

In addition to the man, police are searching for a female who was also seen in the store around the same time as the robbery.

St. George Police Department

Although officials said the woman is not considered a suspect, they are still interested in speaking with her about the situation.

St. George Police Department

St. George Police Department

If you have information about the incident or know where either the suspect or woman are, call officials at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 24P011393.