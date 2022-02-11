Salt Lake City FBI searching for serial bank robber

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI field office in Salt Lake City is asking for the public's help to find a man suspected of committing six bank robberies.and attempted robberies in Salt Lake County.

The robberies have all taken place since January 13, 2022.

The man was described as white, 5'6" to 5'10" tall, with a slim build.

In a statement, the FBI said the man typically wears a face mask, white shoes, and a beanie. He wore a construction vest in a January 31 robbery and again in a February 9 attempted robbery.

The incidents he's accused in are as follows:

January 18, 2022 - Cypress Credit Union at 3578 W. 4700 S. in West Valley City, Utah.

January 31, 2022 - Security Service Federal Credit Union at 2655 W. 4700 S. in Taylorsville, Utah.

February 4, 2022 - Mountain America Credit Union at 6761 S. Redwood Rd. in West Jordan, Utah. (Attempted)

February 4, 2022 - Zions Bank at 701 E. 400 S. in Salt Lake City, Utah.

February 9, 2022 - Mountain America Credit Union at 1298 E. Murray Holladay Rd. in Millcreek, Utah. (Attempted)

Anyone with information concerning these robberies is encouraged to contact the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400.