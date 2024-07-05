Salt Lake City man arrested after allegedly shooting two people at apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have announced that a Salt Lake City man has been arrested after a fight in an apartment complex led to two men being shot early Thursday morning.

Jose Jimenez-Mancilla, 22, has been arrested on six counts of felony discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation began after receiving reports of someone being shot at an apartment complex near 385 West. When they arrived, a 22-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and a 24-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and both victims knew each other and officers safely took Jimenez-Mancilla into custody and recovered a gun on scene.