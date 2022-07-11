Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Salt Lake City man arrested for machete attack

SLC MACHETE ATTACK
Salt Lake City Police Department
SLC MACHETE ATTACK
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 16:23:58-04

A 52-year-old man arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attacking a person with a machete. The 22-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

SLC MAIN STREET MACHETE INCIDENT

The assailant, Milo Durfee, was taken into custody without incident near 450 South Main Street and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and unrelated warrants.

SLCPD MAIN STREET MACHETE INCIDENT

On Monday Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of a man being stabbed near 300 South Main Street and believed a group of men were involved in a fight that led to Durfee attacking the victim with a machete.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere