Salt Lake City man arrested for machete attack

A 52-year-old man arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attacking a person with a machete. The 22-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The assailant, Milo Durfee, was taken into custody without incident near 450 South Main Street and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and unrelated warrants.

On Monday Salt Lake City Police Department responded to reports of a man being stabbed near 300 South Main Street and believed a group of men were involved in a fight that led to Durfee attacking the victim with a machete.

