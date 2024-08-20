Salt Lake City officers placed on leave due to alleged inappropriate contact with body

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department have been placed on leave due to allegations of inappropriate contact with a dead body.

At least one of the officers was disciplined for cutting open blisters on a dead person's body.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier this month and has been confirmed to FOX 13 News by multiple informed sources.

The exact date, location and circumstances of the incident have not been released.

FOX 13 News reached out to the department for comment, but officials replied that they do not comment on employment matters.