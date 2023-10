SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic northbound on Redwood Road has been closed from 400 South to North Temple after a deadly hit-and-run at the I-80 overpass.

Police say the hit-and-run happened on southbound Roadwood Road at 200 South near the I-80 overpass.

The cause of the crash and the suspect are currently under investigation at this time.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.