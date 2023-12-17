Salt Lake City Police investigating hate speech vandalism at elementary school

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a potential hate crime after an elementary school in Salt Lake City was vandalized this weekend.

The Salt Lake City Police Department received a report Sunday morning from a resident who found graffiti on the grounds of Bonneville Elementary, which is located at 1145 S. 1900 East. The suspect or suspects had written racist, homophobic, and antisemitic hate speech with spray paint and chalk.

SLCPD

It's not yet known when the vandalism occurred; at this time, police only know that it was between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. SLCPD said it is working with the school district to get surveillance footage to hopefully spot the incident and suspect(s). Nearby residents with home security cameras are also asked to review their footage for anything suspicious that may help the investigation.

Officials did not state specifically what was written. SLCPD released close-up photos of the vandalism, but not showing what was actually written because it contained hate speech.

SLCPD

"The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors. The Salt Lake City Police Department educates its officers and detectives and works with our community to recognize, and condemn, hate crimes, and works to prevent them from occurring in the future," the department wrote in a press release. "The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-282047.