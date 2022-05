SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday were searching for a gunman in Salt Lake City after a person was shot near 800 West South Temple.

Detective Michelle Mechling with the Salt Lake City Police Department said just before midnight the shots fired call came into police dispatch.

The victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police had no description of a suspect as the investigation was ongoing.

Det. Mechling did not believe there was a threat to the public.