Salt Lake City returns to list of top 100 most dangerous cities with 26% increase in violent crime

Salt Lake City has re-joined a list of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the United States for the first time since 2018, with a 26% year-over-year increase in violent crime.

Every year, NeighborhoodScout releases their list of the 100 most dangerous cities in the United States. Their research compares data about murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault among cities with more than 25,000 people, based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

Salt Lake City returned to the list this year after a three year absence at the 80th spot (out of 100) for violent crimes.

According to NeighborhoodScout's report released this month, Salt Lake City has 1,870 violent crimes and 14,919 property crimes per year.

This equals a score of 9.36 for violent crime (per 1,000) residents. In other words, someone living in Salt Lake City has a 1 in 107 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime in a given year.

Looking at the whole state, someone living in Utah has a 1 in 837 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime in a given year.

Someone's chances of being a victim of property crime are also significantly higher in SLC compared to the chances for the state as a whole.

A person living in SLC has a 1 in 13 chance of becoming a victim of property crime. That drops to 1 in 41 for Utah as a whole.

Monroe, Louisiana took the number one spot this year as the most violent city in America with a violent crime rate of 29.4 per 1,000 population, and the chance of being a violent crime victim is 1 in 34. The city reported 1,403 violent crimes last year, up 66% from the prior year.

