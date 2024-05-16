Salt Lake County District Attorney files charges for 1996 murder investigation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Thursday that Donald Eugene Young Jr. will be charged for the alleged 1996 murder of a pizza delivery woman in West Valley City.

Young Jr. is charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, and first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

According to the District Attorney, advanced DNA testing on the blood taken from the seat belt buckle matched Mr. Young's blood. The prints from the knife also matched Mr. Young's as well.

On December 9, 1996, police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at 3100 South and 5300 West, where the female wearing a Pizza Hut employee uniform was identified as Lisa Redmond, a 36-year-old mother of two children. Investigators found signs of a struggle in the truck as well as blood found underneath the truck. The knife would be found in the vehicle as well.

A year after the incident, police and Pizza Hut had raised the reward for information that might lead to an arrest to $10,000 but would remain a cold case until Thursday.

The defendant is currently serving a prison term of more than 30 years at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, Utah, for two counts of first-degree felony aggravated sex assault and one count of second-degree felony robbery.

“We appreciate the hard work of our investigators and detectives at the West Valley City Police Department for their diligent investigation, which helped lead to the filing of these charges. While cold case homicides leave an open wound, a continuing injury, today’s filing is a first step towards closure for the victim’s family and our community,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. “All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”