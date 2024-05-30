San Juan County man sentenced after deadly crash kills 5-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A San Juan County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after admitting to stealing and crashing a truck with a 5-year-old girl inside, killing her.

Qwana McCook, 30 of White Mesa, was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment, five years supervised release and ordered by the court to pay $250,000 in restitution. McCook pleaded guilty in March to robbery and first-degree felony murder while on the White Mesa Indian Reservation.

On May 8, 2022, McCook stole a truck from the victim's mother without her permission on the White Mesa Indian Reservation. Despite the family's pleas to return the child, McCook instead went to purchase alcohol. According to the co-defendant and passenger, McCook later began drinking while continuing to drive.

The vehicle would later crash, with the 5-year-old girl being ejected from the truck and declared dead at the scene.

The co-defendant, Augustice Yellow, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and will be sentenced at a later date.

“This case is a horrific reminder that carjackings threaten the lives of innocent victims. McCook’s senseless actions are reprehensible and caused the terrible death of a young girl,” said United States Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah. “My office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who use violence to destroy the safety of our communities.”

“McCook’s extremely selfish decisions that day will forever impact a family who is left grieving the loss of their young daughter,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Although nothing will bring the child back, we hope the sentence will send a sobering message about the devastating consequences of drinking and driving.”