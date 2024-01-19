Sandy nurse to remain in custody after patient dies

SANDY, Utah — A judge has ordered a Sandy nurse to remain in custody after being arrested for a patient's death resulting from illegally dispensing morphine.

Catharine Worman, 33, allegedly distributed and dispensed morphine in June 2023 to at least two people. It was discovered by investigators that one of the patients reported to have become ill after receiving the morphine and became fearful of his life, while the other patient died.

Neither of the patients have been identified.

The distribution of the drug was also without a prescription and investigators discovered Worman unlawfully obtained Adderral to trade. Officials believe the prescription medication came from another healthcare worker with whom Worman was romantically involved.

Worman is charged with the distribution of morphine resulting in death and will remain in custody.