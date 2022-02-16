Sandy police warn of lost cat phone scam

SANDY, Utah — Police are warning of an ongoing scam involving people with lost pets making payments over the phone.

The Sandy Police Department posted to social media that a man claiming to be with Sandy City Animal Services, Sandy Animal Hospital, or something similar, is calling people who have posted missing cats online.

He then tells people that he has found the lost cat and requests payment over the phone.

Police warn that this is a scam and no reputable organization, including Sandy Animal Services, would request payment over the phone.

AARP gives the following "warning signs" of a phone scam: