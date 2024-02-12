Watch Now
Sandy shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Mike Rank | FOX 13
Sandy Police investigate a drive-by shooting that left two boys wounded on Friday, April 16, 2021.
SANDY, Utah — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Sandy early Monday morning left one man dead and another man injured.

The deadly incident happened in the area of 635 E. 7800 South, which is near Union Park, at around 3:30 a.m.

As investigators collect evidence in the case, roads and areas in the nearby vicinity will remain closed for an undisclosed period.

Officers received word of a shooting and arrived to find a man in his 30s had been killed in the situation, Sandy Police reported. Additionally, a man in his 20s was injured and taken to the hospital.

Sandy officials did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

In connection to the shooting, one man was being questioned as the investigation continues Monday morning. Officials did not name the man being questioned as the suspect in the case.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 13 News has a crew on the way to the area to learn more details. Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest updates.

