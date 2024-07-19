School district says abuse complaints were filed prior to death of West Haven child

WEST HAVEN, Utah — After the death of a 12-year-old in West Haven due to suspected abuse, the Weber County School District shared a statement regarding their involvement with the child.

The child, who was only identified by his age, died on July 9 with signs of a "prolonged pattern of abuse," FOX 13 News previously reported.

In response to the tragedy, the Weber County School District issued a statement explaining that the 12-year-old was pulled out of school in August 2023.

Before a guardian pulled the child out of school, the district said he attended classes during the 2022-23 academic year.

The guardian filed an affidavit for homeschool instruction and contact between the district and student ended, officials said in their statement.

"Multiple complaints" were filed by school employees with the Utah Division of Child and Family Services over suspected abuse and neglect before the 12-year-old was pulled out of school, the district stated.

Further details about the nature of the complaints, as well as the child's education experience, were not released due to privacy laws and criminal proceedings.

After the death of the child, his father, stepmother and brother were all arrested and face various felony child abuse charges.

Arresting documents state the child had experienced malnutrition to a point where his organs had "shut down completely."

Graphic details of abuse were uncovered by police during their investigation, showing the child being beaten and being given minimal food and water.

An investigation is ongoing.