Search for suspect ongoing after West Valley City Dollar Tree robbery

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A suspect is outstanding after a robbery at a Dollar Tree in West Valley City Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 3505 W. 3500 S.

Police told FOX 13 News a man in his 30s or 40s entered the store and pulled out what appeared to be a gun.

Employees at the Dollar Tree gave the man nearly $700 before he ran out of the store and through the parking lot.

When police arrived in the area, they found a gun in the parking lot and discovered it was a BB gun.

Police said the man was described as Hispanic and heavy-set.

A search for the man is ongoing.