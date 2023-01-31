Search for suspect underway after 2 men found shot to death in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating and searching for a suspect after two men were found shot to death in Taylorsville late Monday night.

Officials explained a call reporting shots fired came just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night at the Atherton Park Apartments, located at 4545 S. Atherton Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two men in a vehicle who died due to gunshot wounds, officials said.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the case.

FOX 13 News crews were at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning as a search appeared to be underway. Police and a helicopter were seen in the area at that time.

Further details about the people who were killed and who the suspect may be were not made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news story.